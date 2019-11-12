Montana Farm Bureau celebrates 100 years

The Montana Farm Bureau is in Billings for its annual convention. They are also celebrating their 100th birthday.

Farmers from all across the state are here for three days of workshops, policy making, and, of course, rekindling old friendships.

The Montana Farm Bureau has been around for almost as long as Montana has been a state. The convention is an opportunity for farmers young and old to come together and help the industry grow.

Executive Vice President of Montana Farm Bureau John Youngberg said "We're a big state. We're very diverse with what we raise. We're very diverse in our geography, our weather, but at heart they're all farmers and ranchers. And, they all have the same thing in common."

Lewistown Farmer Dennis Scheemaeker said, "I really like coming to the convention. I've been to the convention for, at least, the last 30 years. So, I'm starting to become the old guy here. It's fun to watch the new people come on and we try and get the younger people on our board."

Youngberg says they have advocated for ranchers and farmers for 100 years and look forward to doing it for another 100. The convention will be in Billings until Thursday, November 14.