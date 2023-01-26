BILLINGS, Mont. -- Mental health care is getting a major funding boost for all of Montana, after more than $200,000,000.00 was awarded to a local medical residency program.

The funds will go to doctors enrolled in the Montana Family Medicine Residency program, a partnership with RiverStone health, Billings Clinic, and St. Vincents Healthcare will get mental health training that focuses specifically on children, teens, and young adults in rural areas.

The grant is part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was passed last year.

The law increases access to mental health services in rural areas expanding behavioral health training for family physicians during their residency program.

Board-certified Psychiatrist and Project Director of Montana Family Medicine Residency, Julie Kelso says, there are a number of challenges in providing mental health care to rural areas.

"I think there's a lot of issues related to rural areas and mental health. Access is definitely an issue and then there's a shortage in primary care providers in rural areas and isolation places a big factor."

Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, even affecting the state's younger populations.

According to the 2021 youth risk behavior survey more than 10 percent of Montana students’ grades 9 through 12 attempted suicides.

Dr. Kelso says, targeting mental health and substance abuse early can help solve this issue.

"Children and young adults are key because these are treatable conditions, and people get better and that's going to impact the rest of that individual's life and so I think focusing on younger people is really a key to improving mental health overall."

For more than 20 years, the Montana Family Medicine Residency has been dedicated to the health and well-being of their patients.

And Dr. Kelso believes, the grant reflects the success of the residency program as she looks to the future of behavioral health medicine in Montana.