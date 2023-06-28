BILLINGS, Mont. - This week nine doctors started working at the Montana Family Medicine Residency to start rigorous training in community healthcare and family medicine in Billings.

The training will be three years long and the doctors received their white coats, at RiverStone Health, on Wednesday during a celebration.

For more than 25 years Montana Family Medicine, the state’s first medical graduation program, has been getting doctors ready for family practice.

Sponsored by many, residency training is done at both Billings hospitals, at Riverstone health clinics, and many other locations around Montana and further.

Riverstone health provided a list of all the 2026 graduates of the Montana Family Medicine Residency: