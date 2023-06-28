BILLINGS, Mont. - This week nine doctors started working at the Montana Family Medicine Residency to start rigorous training in community healthcare and family medicine in Billings.
The training will be three years long and the doctors received their white coats, at RiverStone Health, on Wednesday during a celebration.
For more than 25 years Montana Family Medicine, the state’s first medical graduation program, has been getting doctors ready for family practice.
Sponsored by many, residency training is done at both Billings hospitals, at Riverstone health clinics, and many other locations around Montana and further.
Riverstone health provided a list of all the 2026 graduates of the Montana Family Medicine Residency:
Colton Crowther, DO, graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah.
William Hong, MD, graduated from the University of Queensland School of Medicine, Australia, and Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD.
Courtney Honken, MD, graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, and Montana State University in Bozeman. A Frenchtown, Mont., native, she participated in a University of Washington medical school program in Libby, Mont.
Jacalynn Kim, DO, graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern, Glendale, Ariz., and the University of California-San Diego.
Jonathan Kim, DO, graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern, Glendale, Ariz. and California State University of Long Beach.
Matt Lopiano, MD, graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, and University of Delaware, Newark, DE.. He completed a general surgery internship at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ.
Hersch Pokras, MD, graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in the Dutch Caribbean and the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Sam Pollock, DO, graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Brigham Young University-Provo, Utah. He has made Laurel, Mont., his home since 2001.
Landon Stevenson, DO, graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. and Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah.