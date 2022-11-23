Virginia Cross's company "Sticky" works with sunshine apiaries in Columbus, MT to create a sugar free and versatile spread. The idea came from trying to make something to satisfy her husband's sweet tooth, while also cutting down on the sugar that other sweets typically give.

Other types of businesses like apiaries, restaurants and other local shops are crucial to bringing wholesome and healthy food to Montana's communities.

Montana- In 2017, the Census of Agriculture reported 36% of producers in the United States were made up by women. Two years later the Agribusiness HR Review showed that more than sixty percent of companies surveyed showed significant increases of women in the workforce with signs of continued growth.

"I enjoy the aspect of providing something for people. I'm a mom and a grandmother, and yeah I just like the whole aspect of taking care of people and providing something that's good for them." Virginia's products are sold at farmers markets and food hubs in Billings and at the popular Prerogative Kitchen in Red Lodge. Gena Burghoff, who runs Prerogative Kitchen, partners with ranches and farm across the state to keep their menu loaded with farm fresh produce and Montana raised meat. Gena shared why this philosophy of local food sourcing is so important to her and her restaurant, "I think that getting carrots from China is weird, yes, they can come this far, but should they. So, I think the flavor, the nutrients, its all-important our diets are getting rough right now. there's a lot of health issues and we don't know why people have so many illnesses that are undiagnosed and I think it's really important to know where your food is coming from what's in your food just for the general health of the public." As women are taking a more active role in agriculture, they are beginning to recognize the lack of tools made specifically for working women.

Red Ants Pants is a women owned and operated business in White Sulfur Springs, MT. They focus on keeping women who work in agriculture safe and comfortable in their durable clothing line. Founder of Red Ants Pants, Sarah Calhoun saw a need in her community and rose to meet it, "(I) founded the company back in 2006 because there was no other product on the market for heavy duty work pants that would fit women of all shapes and sizes and straight and curvy and all that, so I decided to change that."

All three of these women have seen a shift in the market that places an emphasis on shopping local. Sarah expresses how pivotal these shops are to the community surrounding them, "with small business across any industry, these are the companies that are the cornerstones of your neighborhoods and your communities in small towns especially the backbones of communities and that's really important when it comes down to the human component" But shopping local, hasn't always been a norm for the treasure state, and Gena shared how the local market has shifted over her years as an owner.

"It's really amazing how the local food has moved just in the past last ten years. When opened up our food truck people were really confused that we were using local produce and we were like 'it's your friend that's growing this, it's your neighbor that made this.' And now I think that it's common day and people are realizing how important it is to support local business and it goes all the way down to the farmers and the ranchers. " And Virginia added how she thinks this change will affect the state.

" I think this is the way forward for Montana. It's super important and it's gaining popularity. I think people like to buy from local producers, they know where it's from and they like to meet the producers." As local businesses start to gain traction, more and more women in Montana are taking leadership roles due to the support they receive from the community.

"I was fortunate in the sense that ever since the get go I've been my own boss, so I haven't had to break through any glass ceilings. I've just built my own ladder and climbed up it. "-Sarah Calhoun

" I don't feel like I have been necessarily challenged as a female business owner. I think it has something to do with being in Montana I think that Wyoming, Montana this area, we need both genders to be equal and pull together for things. " -Gene Burghoff

As Montanans know, it doesn't matter who is doing the job, as long as the job gets done. And Sarah shares its work like this that makes local business in Montana so successful, especially in rural areas. "In a place like white sulfur there's women doing work all of the work all of the time right next to the man. There's not a lot of ranch chores or projects that are gender specific. Everyone pitches in and gets the job done. " However, Gena fears that many in the nation may still see farming, ranching and producing as a man's means. "I see women being so equal in this area, but I'm not sure it like that everywhere in the nation. you kind of lean a little heavier on thinking that farmers are men."

And as time goes on, Gena says the agricultural industry will continue to change whether by choice or by force. "Whatever the reasons are of our climates changing I think that we have to realize that it is happening. You know we have different insects coming further north. We have water, if you look at a large agricultural area down in Fromberg with the flooding. I mean we lost everything they produced this summer because of it. We have to recognize the challenges that are coming, and I hope that people can be more proactive. If they don't have a passion for environmental issues, then at least hopefully they'll have a passion to recognize the struggles that our farms and agriculture are going through right now. " Whatever happens, these small businesses will continue working together to create a more healthy and sustainable state,