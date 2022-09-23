Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly

BILLINGS, Mt--In the observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly.

As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the age of 65 fall each year in the state.

Cameron McCamley, EMS coordinator for the Billings Fire Department, said that fall incidents make up at least half of their response log.

“The mortality rate goes up significantly with falls so the prevention is critically important,” added McCamley.

Considering the high number of fall injuries, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services launched Montana Fall Prevention Program last year.

The program offers two free-of-cost fall classes, Stepping On and Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL), for people over the age of 60 to help them prevent facing fall injuries.

Melissa Dale, one of the managers of the program, said that fatal injuries can be prevented in most scenarios by attending these classes.

“They show you several exercises that are specific to help prevent falls and the education surrounds, such as, proper footwear, walking across uneven grounds, how to make sure your home is safe. They really focus on practical lifestyle changes,” emphasized Dale.

Dale also mentioned that falls should not be considered a normal part of aging and the elderly should call 911 as soon as they experience such incidents.

“By the time you start hitting age 75, if you fall, you’re at more risk for actually injuring yourself with hip and brain injuries,” she added.