GLENDIVE, Mont. -- There is currently only one facility in Montana that is accepts radioactive materials, that facility is oaks disposal facility located in Dawson County outside of Glendive.

The Montana Environmental Quality Council held a meeting Monday to discuss these new rules and on a 10-6 vote, the council decided to table the revised proposed radioactive waste rule from the Montana DEQ.

Some key adjustments made from the original proposal to the new proposal includes the operator of a TENORM (Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials) waste management facility ensuring radioactive waste entering the system does not exceed a gate screening level of 100 microroentgen, compared to 200 in the original. The facility operator must ensure waste entering the system does not exceed a concentration of 50 picocuries per gram of combined radium, which measures the rate of radioactive decay. Another key rule change includes the total effective dose equivalent contributed by the TENORM waste management system does not exceed 100 millirem per year, which is the amount of radioactive exposure a landfill worker might be exposed to.

Towards the conclusion of the meeting, residents of the surrounding areas were able to call in and offer public comment. Issues raised during this included the spilling of radioactive waste on roadways near homes or private property, the contamination of ground and surface water and not enacting rules that would make Montana a radioactive dumping ground for neighboring states.