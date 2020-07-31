YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Election offices around the state of Montana have been receiving phone calls from voters who are receiving mailers promoting vote by mail for the upcoming federal general election.

According to election officials, it appears the mailer is targeting registered voters rather than voters that are not currently on the absentee list. This is causing confusion for voters, because many people believe that it originated from county election offices, that they have been dropped from the list and that they are required to return the form to vote via mail ballot.

Yellowstone County said its been inundated with calls and 100% of the calls have been from people who are already set to receive an absentee ballot on Oct. 9.

Things to know: