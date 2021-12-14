HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) announced Tuesday they are shutting down their educator licensing system between Dec. 31 and June 1, 2022.

According to a release, a new system will be implemented this summer, set to go live on June 1, 2022. In the intervening months, Montana’s educators will have few options to renew their licenses.

For fall 2021 Montana College and University Graduates there are three options for renewal:

Before Dec. 31 you can apply on-line and mail or email documents up until Feb. 28, 2022.

After Dec. 31 to May 6, 2022, you can submit a paper application for initial licensure. The Montana college or university representative will be able to complete the University Recommendation through MSEIS until Feb. 28, 2022. After Feb. 28, a college or university representative will need to submit a paper University Recommendation.

Wait until the new system is active on June 1 to submit your application.

Those looking to apply for the first time, upgrade or reinstate can choose one of the following options:

Before Dec. 31 you can apply on-line and mail or email documents up until Feb. 28, 2022.

After Dec. 31 to May 6, 2022, you can submit a complete paper application for initial licensure. Incomplete applications will not be accepted and will be returned.

For open applications: You should try to get documents submitted through Montana State Educator Information System (MSEIS) prior to it shutting down on De. 31. After Dec. 31, mailed or emailed documents will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2022.

Completed applications can be mailed to: Montana Office of Public Instruction Attn. Educator Licensure, PO Box 202501, Helena, MT 59620.

Applications must be submitted on time because if a license is lapsed for more than 60 days, schools can’t pay them.

The change to the MSEIS will make it more difficult for teachers, and some are upset with Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.

“Superintendent Arntzen continues to fail Montana’s teachers and educators,” Montana Democrats Press Executive Director Sheila Hogan said. “If teachers can’t get licensed, schools can’t pay their teachers, and districts are at risk of not meeting accreditation standards. This is not an issue of politics. This is an issue of incompetence.”

For more information, you can visit opi.mt.gov/Educators/Licensure/Educator-Licensure.

If you have questions you can email cert@mt.gov or call (406) 444-3150 Monday through Thursday from noon- 4:30 p.m.