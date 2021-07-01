BILLINGS, Mont. - A child care provider wants to expand, but worries with all of the "Now Hiring" signs around town, she won't be able to recruit and retain an additional employee.

Owner of Natural Discoveries Ashlee Bohlman said she's heard of other child care providers who add additional kids, but then the extra employees quit or don't show up.

"Seeing all of the signs, and knowing that all of those people probably pay more than child care does," Bohlman said. "You know, we're one of the lowest paid professions, yet we're essential workers. And, knowing that someone can go to McDonalds and make way more is really kind of scary too."

So, how much does child care pay? Bohlman said a good child care job pays $12-$13 an hour. She said a more average pay rate is $10 an hour.

At the same time, recent statistics point to a lack of affordable child care across Montana. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry says 40% of businesses report difficulty recruiting or retaining qualified workers due to a lack of affordable child care in their communities. And, 30% of Montana businesses say inadequate child care has prevented their business from growing. To see more of those numbers, go here. (once there, search "child care" and click on "Child Care and Montana Businesses")

And, the pandemic caused some child care programs to close, according to The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, at its height, 171 child care programs closed across Montana," The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said. (see page 9)

Bohlman said she can see the need for more child care.

"I get asked all the time if I have openings, especially infant ones," she said. "It's really hard to find."