Montana DOT prepares to open the Beartooth Highway

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Many call it the most scenic highway in the entire country, the Beartooth Highway.

However, with the stunning scenery comes harsh weather, which is nothing new to the Montana Department of Transportation workers who are sent out to clear off the highway.

As summer approaches many are wondering when they'll be able to access the Beartooth Highway. Tom Tilzey, maintenance chief for the Billings MDT office says "at the moment we are a little ahead of schedule. We're up on the top plateau, we'll make our final push this coming week. With that being sad, it's calling for weather most of next week so we'll probably be redoing a lot of that."

Clearing the snow is just one of the tasks at hand for Tilzey and his crew as he says guardrails and signs need repairs along with hauling rocks. Even with all these factors Tilzey sees the highway opening up in time for the holiday weekend. "I think we're still in good shape, we still plan on being to the gates on Memorial Day Weekend and ready to open," says Tilzey. "We'll be open all the way to the state line and I'm not sure about the park service."

Even after the highway does open, Tilzey doesn't rule out the possibility of it being closed in the event of more snow.

"Even after we do open it, things change in a hurry up there so it could be open and closed all in the same day."