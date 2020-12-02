BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Corrections is alerting the public Wednesday of a female inmate who escaped from a correction program in Billings.

Whisper Blacksmith, 24, exited the Passages Women’s Program at 1001 South Twenty-seventh Street in Billings Monday night, according to DOC in a release from Alternatives, Inc.

Blacksmith is described as Native American, 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighs 160-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alternatives, Inc. says she was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and was admitted to the Passages Women’s Program Oct. 28.

The DOC is asking the for the public's help in locating Blacksmith. The DOC warns to not approach her as she is looking towards a 10-year sentence for felony escape and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to report is to law enforcement immediately.