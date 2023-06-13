Montana DES on Historic Flood impacts one year later

BILLINGS, Mont. -- In the immediate hours and days after the flood event the Treasure State witnessed an incredible response from members of the community, but after the flood waters receded another challenge arose. T he state's Disaster and Emergency Services Agency provided information about the status of the Treasure State recovery process.

DES Recovery Manager, Allison Taylor said the recovery process is ongoing and will be for quite some time. she said there are many factors that contribute to a full recovery. She explained why last year's flood will have lasting impacts on the Treasure State.

"Recovery isn't som ething that starts when the disaster is over -- like the initial disaster is over. In a perfect world, at least in my opinion, it should work in tandem, so as you are responding part of that recovery is making sure, 'Okay are my response staff documenting their hours correctly, are they documenting their activity, so we have our current policy pulled, do we have an emergency plan are we following that, are we procuring thing properly and just making sure you have that back-up documentation pulled, and for any new cost in incurring due to that response disaster that you're documenting it properly."

Taylor said, thankfully an emergency declaration was issued quickly, "W e did have to do some leg work to actually get counties included in that declaration, and part of that leg work is called a 'Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment we have a team consisting of a FEMA representative, a state representative, and a local representative go out and look at the damage that has already been pre-identified by the locals, 'like yes, this was definitely damaged by this flooding event. We are not interested in things that were just damaged because of a lack of maintenance or because it's been broken for years like it needs to be directly tied to that event. FEMA they have thresholds at the state and county level you have to meet and so right now, the state threshold is a little over 1.9 million, so you have to meet that initial number to be able to get that Presidential Declaration and for each county to be included in that declaration because for the declaration last year it included Yellowstone, Park, Carbon, Stillwater, I believe Sweetgrass, Treasure, and then Flathead County. So you know, it's very selective of what counties could receive or apply for this assistance. FEMA tha view this funding as, 'funding as last resort', so you have to clearly show, 'yea, we have used our resources up' at a local and state level and that's why we are asking for Federal assistance."

Taylor also said Montana is a rural state and because of this there are not a lot of well-developed long-term recovery groups, but the team did the best they could on such short notice.

"I think we did pretty well in the initial recovery with identifying applicants, doing an applicant briefing, and making sure they submitted their request for public assistance and opened up a Disaster Recovery Centers, so individuals would come in a see if they qualified for any of the individual assistance programs, but it's the long term recovery and this is an a500-year flood, this isn't something you recover from in a few months. I don't think it's unrealistic to be fully recovered within the next few years, because of the amount of infrastructure damage we have. From what I've heard about this last disaster, people who might have lost their houses, birth certificates, Social Security cards insurance documents, and mortgage documents; those documents take a long time to get back and I know FEMA will have representatives from the social security office at the Disaster Recovery Centers , but still, it's a lot to try to prove you are you when you don't have anything. So, make sure you know where your documents are, keep them in a safe location where if you do have to leave quickly it doesn't take you a long time to just grab them and them with you...and have some sort of basic plan like 'hey, if I have to evacuate or shelter in place' try to have at least three days of food and water, and if you are cut off from rescuers so keep in mind recovery is a long term process, it's not quick fast and easy its takes years...We are making good processes and I think that what we need to focus on is that progress is being made, not necessarily how quickly it's being made but that steady process is being made, and it's being made in a way that's right."