After violating federal air pollution standards in June of 2018 that caused Colstrip Units 3 and 4 to shut down, Talen Energy has agreed to pay at least $450,000 to settle air quality violations.

The agreement requires Talen to pay a penalty of $112,500 to the state along with paying neighboring communities who have been effected from the hazardous emissions.

As part of the agreement, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe will receive up to $270,000 for a new street sweeper. The street sweeper comes at the right time for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe as it will fill a much needed void in the community since their current street sweeper is out of service.

Diane Spotted Elk, who is a council representative for the Lame Deer District knows the street sweeper will pay dividends towards better improving the community.

"It was a need in the community. It was a need the community had at that time because we don't have sidewalks," says Spotted Elk, "a lot of our roads are still gravel so the downtown area is really dusty when there's winds."

Forty miles up the road, the city of Colstrip will receive up to $103,000 for a new building to store a road de-icer.

The settlement requires Talen to take steps in fixing their emissions.

They must conduct emission tests on all four units each month for the next year and submit a demonstration to the Montana DEQ to show the scrubbers on all four units are operating properly for minimizing emissions.