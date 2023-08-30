RED LODGE, MT. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality came to Red Lodge High School to demonstrate an air quality monitor costing less than $300 per unit.

"Everyone should worry about air quality, and kids are the ones that use the most air when they're young and running around," said Janet McCabe, the Deputy Administrator for the EPA.

"Student athletes are always being very physically active, and no matter what sport it is, if you're outdoors, you need to breathe in air that doesn't damage your lungs."

The air quality system is a part of the DEQ's "PurpleAir in Schools" project, designed to protect students health and wellness in Montana, especially during fire season.

More information about the project can be found at Montana DEQ.