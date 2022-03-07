The following is a press release from Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Justice:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are issuing this statement to notify the public of an offender who walked away from the Alpha House Pre-release Center in hopes of enlisting assistance in his apprehension.

At approximately 5:16 AM on 3/6/2022 this offender walked away from the Alpha House Men’s Prerelease Center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Alpha House is a Men’s Community Corrections Center located at 104 North 31st Street in Billings, Montana. The offender's personal information is as follows:

Offender's name: Theodore Ricker DOB: 3/23/1999 Born in: Polson, MT Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 200 lbs. Hair: Black Eye color: Brown Race: Native American

Mr. Ricker was sentenced for: Assault with weapon; Criminal endangerment; Unspecified out of Yellowstone County, Dist. 13. He was sentenced on 11/2/2020. He arrived at the Alpha House Prerelease program on 9/28/2021.

The Department of Corrections requests assistance in locating this offender. The public should not approach him as he is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape. Information concerning his whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

Note: Pictures and personal information are available on the Montana Department of Corrections Correctional Offender Network at HTTP://app.mt.gov/conweb/. Mr. Ricker’s AO# is: 3025988.

