BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Corrections is looking for an escapee from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings.

According to a press release, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, prison staff discovered inmate Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was not at the facility.

Nester is described as a white woman, weighing 135 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The department immediately notified its law enforcement partners and is working with the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Montana Analysis & Technical Information Center (MATIC) to locate and apprehend Nester.

The DOC is evaluating the circumstances of the escape and will make all necessary adjustments to ensure this does not occur again.

The department does not believe Nester poses any specific threat to public safety.

However, members of the public should not approach her, and contact local law enforcement or call the U.S. Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 if they have any information regarding this offender.

Nester is believed to have connections in Carter, Mont. and Grenora, ND.

The Montana Department of Corrections says this incident marks the first escape from MWP since 2015.