Montana Department of Transportation host open house for the First Avenue North Project

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Wednesday evening the Department of Transportation hosted an open-house unveiling their plans for improvements made in the First Avenue North Project.

MDT and an engineering design consultant said the project will reconstruct nearly two miles of 1st Ave north from Division to North 9th. Some of the improvements consist of new curbs and gutters, ADA-compliant sidewalks, and street lights to name a few.

MDT Project Manager, Thaddeus Lesnik said the reconstruction process is a complex project with many components, which is why they decided to break construction into different phases.

"That's the nice thing about having this project broken into three different projects. there's a west segment, a middle segment, and an east segment that the construction is not going to shut down the entire corridor for an extended period of time all in one summer," said Lesnik

Lesnik said, there will be several different sequences and the actual duration of construction time is still unknown, but the first phase of construction starts in 2027.