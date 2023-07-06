BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Revenue is hosting multiple events on property taxes, informing property owners on forms they can complete if they feel the estimate is not accurate.

One event was held on Thursday at the Billings Public Library.

"The biggest thing is education," said Liz Franz, the Region Manager for Region 3 in Montana.

"We want people to understand how the process works, how we arrive at their value, and how their value affects their actual tax bill."

Attendees at the event expressed concern for their property tax rates.

"Instead of paying a $1,000 a year, I now have to pay $2,000," said Deanna Avent, a homeowner in Billings.

Avent said she plans to contact those in power to express her frustration with how the state is handling people's property taxes.

More information on upcoming events on property tax rates can be found at the Montana Department of Revenue.