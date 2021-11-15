BILLINGS, Mont. - Conversations around mental health have become more common since the pandemic began, especially for our farmer and rancher communities.

Now the Montana’s Department of Agriculture is stepping in to help.

Many people know agriculture is the number one industry in Montana, but what they may not know is Montana is the 5th leading state in farmer and rancher suicide rates.

That’s according to the Montana Department of Agriculture, which says it’s time to break down the stigma around talking about suicide and our mental health.

Marty Earnheart says the department will be starting a counseling voucher program for anyone in the AG industry to use for free.

To get started by January 1st, 2022, they need a healthcare organization to partner with them by the end of the year.

They will be using a $250,000 dollar grant from the federal government to work with the organization and implement the counseling system.

“We understand that farming and ranching is a very stressful industry to be in and we want everyone to know that it's ok to not be ok and we want to provide resources for people to get help who need help,” says Marty Earnheart, Montana Department of AG Marketing Officer.

Earnheart says they are figuring out all the pieces of the program, but they are hoping to set up a dedicated line for farmers and ranchers to call when they’re struggling. Once they are assessed, they will be connected with a counselor to speak with.

when the department is able to join forces with a healthcare provider, we can expect to learn more about what the program can offer.