Montana Crunch Time encourages eating locally grown apples

It's almost Crunch Time! Crunch Time is a competition to see which Mountain Plains State can get the most people to crunch into a locally grown apple. The event is October 24 at 2 pm.

http://www.montana.edu/mtfarmtoschool/documents/MCT19%20Crunch%20Time%20Guide.pdf

There is a traveling trophy for the winner. Montana Farm to School Coordinator Aubree Roth said last year over 35,000 people participated in Crunch Time. She said it's important for people to register their crunch, so Montana can win the Crunch Time Competition. Last year, Utah had the most crunches per capita, with Montana coming in second.

http://www.montana.edu/mtfarmtoschool/documents/crunchtime/MPRO_2019_Crunch_Off_ToolKit%20Final.pdf

According to Crunch Time organizers, apples have a long history in Montana. The first apple tree in Montana was planted in the Bitterroot Valley in 1866.

John Ross is the Chief Operator of Ross Orchards in Fromberg. For Ross, apples are a family business. He tells me he is still using the same logo his grandfather designed back in 1907.

Growing apples has its share of worries.

Ross said, "We probably lost 1/4 to 1/3 of our crop. We had a record crop this year. Apples will typically take down to the low to mid twenties, at least for a short period of time. But, the last record cold spell probably lasted three days."

Ross likes Crunch Time because it reminds kids where their food comes from. It also reminds kids to eat healthy.

He said he would prefer Crunch Time to be held earlier in the season.

Ross said, "Our crop peaks probably near the end of September because the McIntosh are really heavy at that time, and also my Empires and Spartans and some other varieties are coming on at that same time. So, ideally, if we could schedule that Crunch Time with some of the schools at the end of September, it would be a win-win situation for the schools and for our orchard."