BILLINGS, Mont - Now that Governor Bullock's shelter in place order is in effect, only essential businesses are allowed to continue operating.

Montana courts are considered an essential service, but must adjust the way they operate to stay open.

The high court order ensures the safety of court personnel, and the public in several ways.

All civil jury trials are suspended until after April 10th. All non-emergency civil matters will continue in person, unless the proceedings can be conducted by telephone or by other means that do not require in-person attendance.

Emergency matters, including civil protection and restraining order matters will be be heard by telephone. Court matters that must be heard in person will follow the strict guidelines of social distancing.

All criminal jury trials are suspended until April 10th. Trails already in session may proceed if the defendant agrees.

All 'out of custody' criminal matters already pending will continue in person, unless the proceedings can be done over telephone or video.

All 'in-custody' matters will continue through April 10th. Juvenile court pending offender proceedings will be extended to the offenders next hearing after April 10th.

Bench warrants will not be issued for failure to appear in-person for court hearings.

Finally, courts must allow telephone or video appearances for all scheduled criminal hearings until April 10th.

