A Montana couple is in quarantine on the Grand Princess cruise ship after multiple passengers have tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.

Bettie and Frank Barber live 40 miles south of Chinook. They left San Francisco on February 21 with their niece for a cruise to Hawaii. They were able to do several fun activities there, like attend a luau and see a volcano.

Bettie Barber said on Tuesday, March 3, they received the news.

Barber said, "We were notified that we would be heading directly back to San Francisco because there had been some cases of coronavirus discovered on the ship."

Barber said she had no fear, even we they were confined to their room a couple of days later.

She said, "We just thought they were doing what they had to do and did what we were told."

The Barbers haven't left their room in a week. Barber said the cruise ship staff have bent over backwards to make things nice. The staff has dropped off delicious meals at the Barber's door, along with activities. She said they have also given the Barbers a full refund, as well as a free cruise of equal or lesser value.

Barber said when she gets off the ship, she knows she will be heading to a military base in Georgia or Texas for two more weeks of quarantine.

Right now, she is waiting for her assigned luggage tag number to be called- 'Yellow 2.' She said that is the hard part.

Barber said, "Every time a color and number is called, you hold your breath and, nope, not us."

She said she isn't nervous though.

She said, "Two things, I have extremely strong faith in God. And, if there is one word for me it's 'unconscious.' I just go and do whatever's necessary. I think when you live on a cattle ranch and you work with Mother Nature, you just learn to roll with the punches."

As of the time of this article, Frank and Bettie Barber were still waiting on the ship for their luggage tag number to be called.