Montana counties conducting all mail-in elections

While many are working from home, you might also be able to avoid polling places and cast your ballot from home this year.

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, Governor Bullock signed a directive allowing counties to conduct all mail-in elections on June 2nd, and many counties are opting-in. Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford says there's benefits, not only to poll workers, but to voters as well. Rutherford says mail-in ballots will help limit large gatherings of voters, but with the ballot being mailed out 25 days before the election, it gives voters the chance to do their research before casting their vote.

Like Yellowstone County, many other have decided to move forward with the mail-in elections. Among these counties are Musselshell and Carbon County.

You must be a registered voter and have your address updated with the elections office to receive your ballot. You can register on your county's election website.