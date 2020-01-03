Montana close to getting a second seat in the House, depends on 2020 census

Montana is close to getting a second seat in the House of Representatives. It all depends on the 2020 Census.

Commissioner Jeff Essman of the 2020 Districting and Apportionment Commission in Montana, said, "I would encourage every Montanan to participate in the census. There have been objections in the past to some of the survey questions that go into a lot of detail. But, I would ask that everybody respond and give a number. Respond with the number of people that live in the household. If you want to ignore the rest of the nosy questions, you're free to do that but please do respond to the census so we can get that second representative."

For more information about how the 2020 Census will affect Montanans, you can go here.

New this year, you can fill out the census online. You can also respond by telephone or mail.

You can see a list of the census questions here. Just as important, is what the census will not ask. It will not ask for bank or credit card information, nor will it ask for social security numbers. The US Census says if someone asks for those things, it's a scam and asks that you not cooperate.