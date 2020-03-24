Montana Catholic Schools announced that its schools across the state will continue to use remote teaching and remain closed until May 4.
In a letter to school staff, students, and parents, the Bishop of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings and Bishop of Helena wrote:
"We are concerned about the spread of the Coronavirus and the impact that COVID-19 could have on our great state and our school communities. We are also confident in the quality of instruction that our schools are providing but mindful that these times of uncertainty bring a sense of anxiety. To that end, we are now asking all of our Montana Catholic schools to remain closed with ongoing remote learning instruction until at least May 4th. This will provide our school communities a road map for the next 41 days."