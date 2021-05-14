HAVRE, Mont. - After submitting four beers at the 2021 European Beer Challenge, Vizsla Brewing received a Double Gold Medal for their Blond "Chessie" Dubbel brew - the highest honor awarded for any beer style at the competition.

The “Chessie” was one of thousands of beer samples submitted from 39 countries and competed head-to-head with some of Europe’s high-profile breweries.

“We are honored to have received this top award for our “Chessie” Blond Dubbel at The European Beer Challenge as this is considered to be the pinnacle of the European beer industry,” Raymond Miller, co-owner and brewer, said.

The other three beers also medaled with a Gold for their Vizsla Red, a Bronze for their Akita Apricot Wheat and a Bronze for their Sassy “Griffon” Saison.

The brewery and taproom, located in the small town of Havre, opened its doors just over two years ago in a large commercial space of the Holiday Village Mall.

“We decided to enter this competition because we were curious to see how our European style beers would fare against other beers in the European market and we are excited to find out that our Belgium Blond Dubbel did so well,” Miller said.

The London County Hall hosted the final tasting in April, with judges including senior representatives from some of London’s most prominent restaurant and brewery industry.

But this is not the only competition Vizsla Brewing has entered in the past year. They also participated in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship, in which the winners were announced last September.

With more than 6,000 beers representing over 140 different styles, The U.S. Open Beer Championship is one of the largest beer competitions in the United States.

At the championship, Vizsla Brewing won a Bronze Medal for their Brown Lab and Chihuahua Stout.

Vizsla Brewing self-distributes to a variety of establishments from restaurants to convenient stores though out Central and Southern Montana with its award winning range of draft and canned beers.

For more information on where to find their beer near you or to order on-line, visit www.vizslabrewing.com.

You can view the full results from the European Beer Challenge 2021 here.