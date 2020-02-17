BILLINGS, Mont. - Hoping to keep future graduates in Montana, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and RiverStone Health are coming together to recruit and retain talent in the healthcare industry.

25 students from school district #2 and Rocky Mountain College were chosen to be apart of the Montana Bioscience Internship Initiative Immersion Day.

Along with being run through simulations, students got to job shadow a variety of healthcare professionals.

"I got to see phase one and phase two of several different patients which was really cool, and I got to see three different procedures which was really exciting and something you don't get to see every Monday", says Madison Keeley, Junior at Billings West High.

Kate Hagenbuch, Student Talent and Workforce Partner, says this is a great way for students to see the different areas they can go into and the kind of work they'll be doing. "People think traditionally if I'm going to be a nurse i'm going to be a bedside nurse, and so they get to meet with a nurse in research, they get to meet with a manager of CVU, they get to meet with educational leadership that have to do with nursing, and so tying them so it's not just one career track, there are multiple areas they can go into".

Some of the simulations the students were run through involved performing CPR on the dummy 'Stanley'. All the first hand experience is getting some students excited for a future in healthcare.

Rhiannon Aemes, Student at Rocky said this about the day, "Definitely solidifies that for me, I was really decided on PA, and this just makes it more clear for me".

If you're interested in learning more about Internships in healthcare, check out montanabio.org.