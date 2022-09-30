Billings, MT- Fall is in full swing now, which might make some think of spooky things. But a Bat Walk aims to teach people to see these critters as anything but scary.

Bats are silent predators that hunt at night and many might go most of their lives without seeing a bat in person. Their allusiveness adds to the mystery of these flying foxes that often turns to misunderstanding and fear. Some believe bats are rabies carriers, when only .5% of all tested bats, have rabies. And the Audubon Center believes even these tested bats are outliers.

The Montana Audubon Center hopes to dispel the misconceptions and misinformation some may have about the flying foxes with an all age interactive bat walk.

Community Program Coordinator for the Montana Audubon Center explained part of the process, " we take people out on a bat night hike with special bat detectors. So, we take these frequency meters that they let us use, and anywhere between 25 and 40 is the best frequency to find little brown bats and the big brown bats that we have mostly here."

The walk will take participants around the centers grounds tonight as they attempt to locate bats. Along the way guests will also play games to help them get in the mind of a bat to better understand them. Along the way guests will also play games to help them get in the mind of a bat to better understand them.

They will also learn more about bats place in the ecosystem as pollinators and a prominent form of insect control. "The more we are informed on, basically the natural world in general. The more we can understand how we are connected to them and they are connected to us." Mathias went on "and we are not outside our environment, but actually a part of it and we need to start acting as such.

Mathias believes this may be one of the last chances people will have to see the bats flying this year, before they begin hibernacula. A form of hibernation, where bats will band together to stay warm for the winter.

The bat walk acts as a precursor for bat appreciation month in October, where the Montana Audubon Center and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks will continue to fight for our flying friends.