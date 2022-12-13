Billings, MT- Hiking in the darkness with only the moonlight to guide you may sound like a nightmare to some, but the Montana Audobon Center challenges you to tap into your natural instincts with a full moon night hike.

The Montana Audobon Center invited the public to an immersive nighttime experience.

It started with a demonstration about the moon with many names; Gemini Moon, Cold Moon, Center Moon and Spirit Moon to name a few.

Next came an interactive lecture about nocturnal and partly nocturnal creatures and how they function at night compared to humans.

Becca Mathias, Program Coordinator for the Center, believes that while we as humans may not have adapted to operate at night, we are more capable than we think.

And hopes visitors leave, knowing something new about themselves.

Mathias says, "I hope they learn to not be afraid of the dark and that we are better adapted to life at night than we think we are. Especially our eyes, even though we can't see in color we can see really well at night, even without bright lights."

Then things got dark as visitors followed their guides outside to start the night hike in complete darkness. Here participants played games that mimicked nocturnal animal behaviors and forced visitors to use their other four senses.

Mathias hopes that through this event, participants grow a new appreciation for the world around them and hopefully share a positive experience outdoors with strangers.

Come January, the Audobon Center is planning another hike around the New Moon that is set to be even darker, and more challenging to your senses.