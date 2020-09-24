Montana at 90.3% response to census, deadline approaching

Montana has a 90.3% response to the census so far. The current deadline for responding is September 30.

The national response to the census is 95.8%.

You can respond to the census online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or in person with a census taker. A census taker will have a government ID with a photo.

According to Montana Census 2020, Montana may gain another congress person with a complete count. Census data is also used to decide how billions of dollars of federal money will be used.

Media Specialist for the US Census Bureau Coralys Ruiz Jimenez said the response rate from tribes in Montana is currently at:

Crow 43% complete

Ft Peck 53.84% complete

Northern Cheyenne 17.76% complete

Fort Belknap 75.64% complete

Blackfeet 57.62% complete

Flathead 45.42% complete

Rocky Boy 62.62% complete

Census spokesperson Laurie Cipriano said it's important for people to fill out the census based on where they were April 1, 2020.