Montana and Sheridan VA announce a new healthcare partnership between Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare

BILLINGS, Mt. - The Montana and Sheridan VA Health Care System Teams hold a press conference today to announce their new partnership with St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic Hospitals to better serve veterans.

Both hospitals have created permanent offices for a VA nurse. Every veteran enrolled in the Montana or Sheridan VA Health System who is admitted to either hospital will be connected with the on-site nurse. Each phase of care like admission, discharge and continuing care will be streamlined for veterans as the VA nurse coordinates their care. The nurse will work closely with the community providers to create a care plan for each veteran.

Billings Clinic Nurse Nowell Hoff is looking forward to help relieve some stress from veterans when it comes to their healthcare.

"When we're trying to navigate through healthcare and you're already dealing with an illness that it's difficult and having to go between two systems and trying to navigate both of those systems for your care is very difficult so I actually think that they'll be excited and embrace just having somebody to help them when they're not at their best how to overcome those barriers," says Hoff.

The Executive Director for the Montana VA Healthcare Systems, Doctor Judy Hayman encourages any veteran that isn't enrolled yet to contact their offices because the eligibility requirements are constantly changing.

