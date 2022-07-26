BILLINGS, MT- As of today, there have been 3,400 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States.

Montana is one of five states that currently have no confirmed cases of monkeypox, but that may not be the case for the future.

"Really, it's just a matter of time before we get our cases," said Kelly Gardner, the Program Manager for Communicable Disease and Immunization at Riverstone Health.

"People are really spread out in rural areas, which means that it can take time before cases start to come up."

Gardner said that monkeypox is something that Riverstone Health, and local and state health departments are preparing for if a case arrives in Montana.

"We are working on getting vaccines where possible from the state," said Gardner.

"We're gonna be doing everything we can do from a public health perspective."

More information to track the confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html