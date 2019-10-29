Your Money: Using secured credit cards to build credit

Getting a secured credit card may be a good way to build credit, and according to a recent KeyBank report, nearly one-third of their secured credit card holders became eligible for an unsecured card after a year.

Secured cards are usually held by people with little credit or poor credit.

Users secure their cards by making a deposit with the lender, that secures their credit line.

KeyBank says they promote their secured cards, not only as a way to help establish good credit, but also a way to build good money management skills.

The lender says the limits tend to be lower, because users have to pony up the cash before they can get a credit line.

They say the low limit prevents users from running up huge balances, and they usually pay off the balance each month, which experts say is a good habit to get into.

KeyBank says choosing a secured card is a lot like choosing any other credit card.

They suggest looking for one with no annual fee, and one that may even have a rewards program, or cash back on purchases.