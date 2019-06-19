Your Money: Ford Reveals Mustang Shelby GT500

This is sure to strike a chord among Mustang fans.

Ford says the all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT-500 will produce 760 horsepower and 625 pounds of torque. This makes the new Mustang the most powerful supercharged V-8 engine in the world, and the most powerful street-legal Ford ever.

Ford says this third generation GT-500 is capable of reaching 60-miles per hour in the mid 3-second range. The new Mustang isn't available for order just yet, but fans can look for it at dealerships starting this fall.