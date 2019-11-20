What is deferred interest? Most don't know

Think twice before you get tempted by retailers offering a deferred interest credit card.

Deferred interest is very tempting during the holiday shopping season.

Shoppers can be lured into spending on purchases they might not have otherwise.

Deferred interest plans offer 0% financing to help consumers purchase big ticket items like TV's or fridges.

Here's the catch. If there is a remaining balance after the deferment period ends or if you are late making a payment, you don't just owe interest on the remaining balance, you will also pay interest on the amount you've already paid off.

The zero interest deals offered by retailers are not the same as a zero finance card you can apply for directly with a card issuer.

A WalletHub survey found that 82% of consumers don't know how deferred interest works.

The best advice to avoid this?

According to the CEO of WalletHub, just stay away from them.

For more tips on how to responsibly shop this holiday season, check out the full article on usatoday.com