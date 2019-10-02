Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, has announced it is suspending sales of the over-the-counter drug Zantac.

The move comes after the FDA announced that a substance in the heartburn medication, ranitidine, contains traces of an impurity that could cause cancer.

Walmart will also stop sales of the Equate and Member's Mark brands of the drug.

Kroger also announced Wednesday that it was suspending sales of Zantac and its private-label equivalent for their stores.

Customers who purchased the products may return them for a refund.

Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS have previously announced that they were pulling the drug from store shelves.