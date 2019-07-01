Walmart raises tobacco buying age starting Monday

Starting Monday, you now have to be 21-years-old to purchase tobacco products from Walmart or Sam's Club.

The company made this decision back in May, saying it's all part of an effort to keep tobacco away from Minors.

Walmart also says they are in the process of ending the sale of fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes, which some believe get teenagers hooked on vaping.

Earlier this year, Walmart wrote a letter to the FDA about the change.

Saying, in part, "We unequivocally acknowledge that even a single sale of a tobacco product to a minor is one too many, and we take seriously our responsibilities in this regard. The FDA can be assured that we will remain focused on improving our compliance program and rates and that any sale-to-minor violation will be handled promptly and appropriately."