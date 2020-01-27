Twitter pulled the plug on Vine in 2017, but now the co-founder of the video app has debuted a sequel called Byte.

The app is now available to everyone on Android and iOS devices.

Byte lets you shoot or upload and then share six second videos, just like Vine, and much shorter than the one-minute maximum on TikTok.

Byte comes with standard social features like a feed, notifications, and profiles, but lacks augmented reality filters, transition effects, and bonus options for now.

Byte is aiming to differentiate itself by helping creators make money off their content through sharing ad revenue or tipping.