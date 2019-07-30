Tips for fighting fraud

In 2018 there were more than six thousand reports of fraud in the state of Montana, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Nearly a third of those were impostor scams, which is when someone calls, and claims to be someone they're not.

Congressman Greg Gianforte is doing his part to help people fight fraud.

The congressman joined representatives from the FTC Senior Medicare Patrol and law enforcement in Missoula today to discuss the issue.

Missoula Detective Glenville Kedie says in the last week, he investigated three spear-fishing scams, which is when you click on a spam email and scammers can access your passwords.

"Change your email password right now and that will prevent this scam from happening in the future. And the second thing is to actually confirm yourself." says Detective Kedie

Detective Kedie also says to call the organization or agency requesting money to confirm whether the message is legitimate.

He says this will better protect you and your loved ones from being scammed.