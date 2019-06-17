Target registers are now up and running

Registers at Target stores are now back up and running after some stores across the nation closed earlier today due to a technical glitch.

The glitch prevented cashiers from scanning merchandise, causing massive lines at its stores worldwide, frustrating shoppers.

The company closed some stores rather than risk further aggravating people. Target say the outage lasted about two hours, and blamed the problem on a "Internal technology issue."

Target says the glitch was not a data breach, and no guest information was compromised.