Target recalls 90,000 USB charging cables

Target is recalling 90,000 Heyday 3-ft. lightning USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards.

The issue involves the metal around the cord, which can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging.

The cables were sold nationwide at Target stores and online from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

They are used to charge cell phones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables.

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of finger burns.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return it to any Target store for a full refund.