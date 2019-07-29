(NBC) - Williams Foods LLC is initiating a voluntary recall of taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected seasoning packets are the 1 oz Great Value brand mild seasoning mix and the 1.25 oz HEB brand reduced sodium mix.

These items all have "best by" dates for July of 2021 and contain cumin spice involved in a recall from the supplier.

The company says the recall is precautionary and so far, there have been no reported cases of salmonella in connection with these products.

Consumers, who have purchased the product, are urged to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information on the recall from the Food and Drug Administration, click here.