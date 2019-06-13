About a quarter of adults say they never learned basic money lessons from their parents growing up, according to a new survey by CreditCards.com.

The vast majority of individuals who did receive lessons about money said they were taught about savings first and foremost.

The report found sons were more likely to learn about investing from their parents while daughters were more likely to learn about giving.

Analysts said the money lessons you teach your children today will follow them through the rest of their lives, and that every dollar you save for retirement in your twenties could be worth $15 or more by the time you reach your golden years.