SCOTUS refuses to change laws which limit access to gun silencers

The Supreme Court refused to change laws that limit access to gun silencers. Justices made the decision without any comment or dissent today.

The ruling leaves in place a federal law requiring the registration of silencers, A silencer was used in the recent Virginia Beach massacre that left 12 people dead. After that shooting, President Donald Trump suggested he would look into restrictions on gun silencers.

Some gun rights advocates have argued the accessories should be protected under the second amendment, but justices agreed with an appeals court ruling that silencers are not a bearable are so do not qualify for constitutional protection.

Silencers are banned in eight states and D.C. other states ban them unless they are registered with the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco firearms.