Reynolds Wrap to hire "Chief Grilling Officer"

Want to spend two weeks this summer traveling America and eating a lot of barbecue? Then Reynolds Wrap is looking to hire you as its "Chief Grilling Officer."

Beginning in August, the company will pay you to travel across the country in search of the tastiest ribs. The position includes prepaid travel and lodging for you and a guest.

All you have to do is brag about all the tasty food you're eating on social media and share tips for barbecue lovers at home. Apply for the position on the Reynolds Wrap website, June 19th is the deadline.