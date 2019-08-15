Two years ago, it was a hoax, but now, it's becoming our reality: Pumpkin Spice Spam.

Yes, Hormel Foods says it will release a "limited edition" run of the product, starting September 23. The catch? Pumpkin Spice Spam will only be available online at Walmart.com and Spam.com.

Two years ago, Hormel broached the notion of the product in a hoax Facebook post. Now, Hormel assures us it is indeed real, and it may represent the height of the "pumpkin spice" mania that started with Starbucks' first Pumpkin Spice Latte back in 2003.

No word on the financial cost of the Pumpkin Spice Spam. The gastronomic cost might be a personal decision.