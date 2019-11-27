19 products subject to recall

There are a variety of recalls to tell you about.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 19 different products, all sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods, are subject to recall.

Depending on the products, some hazards include, fire, chocking, burns, falls, lacerations, skin irritations and explosions.

Among them, portable speakers by Ion Audio, rocking sleepers by Kids2 and Fisher Price and bistro chairs by Jimco.

Anyone with these specific products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

For a complete list of the 19 recalled items, click here.