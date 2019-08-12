Nike launches kid's sneaker subscription club

Nike is stepping into the footwear subscription business.

Just in time for back to school season, there's a new subscription service just for kids. Nike is launching Nike Adventure Club starting today.

The service allows parents to order shoes for children ages two to ten, as often as they want.

All you have to do is choose from three monthly tiers of subscription services ranging in price from 20 to 50 dollars.

Nike will send you an e-mail to pick from a selection of about one hundred Nike and Converse styles.

The adventure kit arrives right at your door, with your child's name on it.

Nike hints more services may be on the way.