If you're a vacation rental owner, listen up!

Governor Steve Bullock signed the Lodging Facility Sales and Use Tax last month, raising the sales tax from 3% to 4%.

Short term vacation rentals through popular sites like Airbnb and HomeAway are growing fast across the country.

State and local governments are keeping an eye on these properties with regulatory changes.

In Montana there's a combined 7% lodging sales and use tax which must be paid quarterly.

Rob Stephens is the founder of Avalara MyLodgeTax and a vacation rental owner.

"This is part of the complexity. Lodging tax is one part of it," said Stephens. "Plus add in sales tax in a lot of places, then you add in county taxes. So it's part of a broader tax that hosts in Montana have to collect from their guests."

If you don't end up paying or collecting these taxes, the state will contact you and audit you.

Stephens said it can be a financial liability and those costs can rack up.

"For most short term rentals, it can be a couple thousand dollars a year or so. It can pretty quickly add up to even five or $10,000 as kind of tax plus penalties in interest you may owe. It's definitely something you want to stay on top of if you're short term renting."

There are several ways to report these taxes which includes filing through the Montana Department of Revenue and making payments through Business Tax Express.

Or if you're finding you need help, that's where Rob Stephens comes in.

"We're a Turbo Tax but for lodging taxes," added Stephens. "So we're not accountants, consultants or EPA's but we've built a platform and a solution that people can use online to make sure they're registered with the correct agencies, licensed and that they're charging the correct tax rate and that they're filing and paying taxes each month."

Stephens said the short term rental industry has been growing in the last few years, so it's important for rental owners to understand these changes and how it affects them.

"Fifteen years ago these taxes were real blind spots. So just being rental owners ourselves, this is a complicated issue and something people need help with," said Stephens. "So, we started a company to help people, manage these taxes for these people and that's really what this company has become."