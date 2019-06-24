Money in grants going towards Montana's airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

"This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Montana grants include awards of:

• $2.1 million to Baker Municipal Airport to construct and reconstruct taxiways, expand aprons and reconstruct aprons.

• $359,091 to Big Timber Airport to reconstruct Perimeter Fencing and repair the runway, taxiway and apron.

• $188,617 to Butte/Bert Mooney Airport for runway lighting repair.

• $397,980 to Choteau Airport to construct a snow removal building.

• $243,000 to Conrad Airport to construct a fuel farm.

• $357,000 to Dillon Airport to repair a runway, an access road, a taxiway and an apron.

• $3 million to Helena Regional for two separate projects to repair an Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Building, repair a taxiway, an apron and a runway.

• $506,089 to Lincoln Airport to repair a runway, an apron and a taxiway, and construct a taxiway.

• $257,145 to Ronan Airport repair a runway, taxiway and aprons.

• $150,000 Stanford/Biggerstaff Field to reconstruct runways, taxiways and aprons.

• $147,136 to Thompson Falls Airport to reconstruct runway, taxiway and apron and repair a taxiway.

• $65,000 to Three Forks Airport for repairs to the runway, taxiway and apron and reconstruct the runway and apron.

• $200,000 to the Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone to conduct an environmental study.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports' safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport's region.